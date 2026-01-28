Left Menu

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali Join Coaching Forces for England Lions' UAE Tour

England cricket icons Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali will join Andrew Flintoff in the coaching setup for the England Lions' white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in UAE. The series marks England Lions' first away white-ball series since 2022, with Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley leading the squads.

Moeen Ali (left) and Ben Stokes (right) . Image Credit: ANI
England's cricket stalwarts, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, are set to lend their expertise to the coaching team of the England Lions for an upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi. Scheduled for February-March, the series will see the duo join former cricketer Andrew Flintoff, adding significant experience to the team dynamics, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Ben Stokes, currently recuperating from a groin injury sustained during the Ashes Test in Sydney, and Moeen Ali, who recently reversed his retirement for English domestic cricket, will bolster the Lions' coaching lineup, which also features Troy Cooley, Neil McKenzie, Sarah Taylor, Neil Killeen, and Amar Rashid.

Heading the squads are Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley, who will captain the T20 and 50-over teams, respectively. This marks the England Lions' first overseas white-ball series since their 2022 tour in Sri Lanka. The squads, comprising 17 players for the T20 series and 16 for the 50-over matches, include promising names such as Saqib Mahmood and Tom Moores.

