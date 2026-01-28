StockFin 2.0 Revolutionizes Investment Experience Across India

StockHolding Services Ltd has officially launched StockFin 2.0, a cutting-edge investment application aimed at capitalizing on India's increasing stock market engagement. Developed to serve investors nationwide, the app promises simplicity, security, and a smooth user experience, catering to both urban and fast-developing rural areas.

Prominent figures, including Joint Secretary from the Department of Financial Services, Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan, and IFCI MD and CEO Rahul Bhave, attended the unveiling ceremony. The introduction of such digital tools, Ayyappan emphasized, supports broader national initiatives aimed at financial inclusion, complementing efforts like Jan Dhan and Digital India.

StockFin 2.0 integrates multiple investment options within one streamlined interface. It features equities, derivatives, stock SIPs, mutual funds, ETFs, SME stocks, and IPOs. This interface aims to enhance clarity for users and aid in quicker decisions, adhering to crucial objectives such as user ease, institutional robustness, and market integrity.

