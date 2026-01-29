Left Menu

Meta's Bold AI Ambitions: A New Era in Social Media

Meta has announced a significant increase in capital expenditure to bolster its AI infrastructure, aiming for superintelligence. The firm, parent to Facebook and Instagram, is reducing staff in its Reality Labs segment while expanding AI and energy infrastructure, striving to lead in Silicon Valley's tech race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 02:37 IST
Meta's Bold AI Ambitions: A New Era in Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta announced on Wednesday that it anticipates a sharp rise in its annual capital expenditure as it bolsters its artificial intelligence infrastructure, aiming for the milestone of superintelligence. The social media giant's annual capital spending is expected to reach between $115 billion and $135 billion, a substantial increase from $72.22 billion last year.

The company's advertising platform remains its primary growth engine, aiding advertisers in automating and customizing their campaigns. As Meta invests heavily in AI infrastructure to achieve superintelligence, it is also laying off about 10% of employees within its Reality Labs division to redirect resources from some metaverse projects to wearable technology.

Meta is constructing several large-scale data centers in the U.S., including a significant project in rural Louisiana. The initiative positions Meta as a leading corporate buyer of nuclear energy, facilitated by partnerships with companies like Vistra, Oklo, and TerraPower. The tech giant continues to court strategic alliances as it competes vigorously in Silicon Valley's AI race.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026