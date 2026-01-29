Meta's AI Investment Surge: A Strategic Bet on Superintelligence

Meta has announced a significant increase in its annual capital expenditure as it intensifies efforts to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure aimed at achieving superintelligence. The social media titan projects spending between $115 billion and $135 billion this year, marking a steep rise from $72.22 billion the previous year.

This ambitious financial commitment signals Meta's strategic push to bolster its AI capabilities, with the company citing higher infrastructure costs and cloud services as primary factors. As part of the overhaul, Meta is cutting around 10% of its staff at the Reality Labs division, refocusing resources towards wearable technology.

Simultaneously, Meta is investing heavily in data centers across the U.S. and collaborating with top nuclear energy firms. As it strengthens its energy infrastructure for AI advancements, the firm remains a frontrunner in the competitive Silicon Valley AI race, launching new models internally to surpass previous shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)