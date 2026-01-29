U.S. Returns Seized Oil Tanker to Venezuela Amid Ongoing Tensions
The U.S. has returned a Panama-flagged supertanker, M/T Sophia, to Venezuela after seizing it as part of broader measures targeting Venezuelan oil tankers. The Sophia is part of a 'dark fleet' and had been carrying oil when interdicted. The U.S. aims to control Venezuela's oil resources indefinitely.
The United States has returned a seized oil tanker to Venezuela as part of ongoing efforts to deal with Venezuela-linked tankers. According to two anonymous U.S. officials speaking to Reuters, the Panama-flagged supertanker, M/T Sophia, was handed back to Venezuelan authorities without further explanation.
The tanker, initially intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard and military forces in early January, was described as part of a 'stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker'. Questions remain about the tanker's cargo status, as officials did not disclose whether it still carried oil at the time of its return. Both the U.S. and Venezuelan authorities have yet to comment publicly on the transfer.
Amid increasing sanctions on Venezuelan oil shipping, many aging vessels, including those seized, pose environmental and safety risks due to inadequate safety certifications and insurance. As part of a long-term strategy to control Venezuela's oil resources, the U.S. plans significant investment to revitalize the industry. Meanwhile, Dubai-based company GMS has applied for a U.S. license to scrap ships linked to Venezuelan oil trade.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Venezuela
- tanker
- oil
- Panama-flagged
- interdiction
- sanctions
- dark fleet
- Trump
- safety
ALSO READ
US Greenlights Venezuela Oil Sales Under Sanctions
EU Set to Designate Iran's IRGC as Terrorist Organization Amid Fresh Sanctions
UN Expert Urges US to Lift Sanctions on ICC Judges and Prosecutors
Bank of Scotland Fined for Sanctions Breach Linked to Russian Ex-Government Official
EU Sanctions Without Terror List Shakeup: A Delicate Diplomatic Balance