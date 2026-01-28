Left Menu

EU Sanctions Without Terror List Shakeup: A Delicate Diplomatic Balance

The EU is set to impose sanctions on around 20 Iranian individuals and entities for human rights violations. However, due to France's opposition, Iran's Revolutionary Guards will not be added to the terrorist list. The sanctions include limiting exports crucial for missile and drone production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

This week, the European Union is poised to sanction approximately 20 Iranian individuals and entities under its human rights regulations. Nonetheless, Iran's Revolutionary Guards will not be added to its terrorist list, largely due to France's resistance, officials revealed on Tuesday.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to deliberate on Iran's situation during a Brussels meeting on Thursday, where they are anticipated to approve the new sanctions. These will likely involve export limits on items vital for Iran's drones and missile production, aligning with EU policies on Russia.

Despite previous pushes from some EU states to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, concerns about diplomatic repercussions have prevailed. France particularly opposes such a move to maintain dialogues with Iran and safeguard its citizens previously incarcerated in Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

