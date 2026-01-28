EU Sanctions Without Terror List Shakeup: A Delicate Diplomatic Balance
The EU is set to impose sanctions on around 20 Iranian individuals and entities for human rights violations. However, due to France's opposition, Iran's Revolutionary Guards will not be added to the terrorist list. The sanctions include limiting exports crucial for missile and drone production.
- Country:
- Belgium
This week, the European Union is poised to sanction approximately 20 Iranian individuals and entities under its human rights regulations. Nonetheless, Iran's Revolutionary Guards will not be added to its terrorist list, largely due to France's resistance, officials revealed on Tuesday.
EU foreign ministers are scheduled to deliberate on Iran's situation during a Brussels meeting on Thursday, where they are anticipated to approve the new sanctions. These will likely involve export limits on items vital for Iran's drones and missile production, aligning with EU policies on Russia.
Despite previous pushes from some EU states to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, concerns about diplomatic repercussions have prevailed. France particularly opposes such a move to maintain dialogues with Iran and safeguard its citizens previously incarcerated in Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Iran
- sanctions
- Revolutionary Guards
- human rights
- France
- diplomats
- missiles
- drones
- terrorist list
ALSO READ
Building Trust: France's Vision for G7 Cooperation
HRC-Pakistan Condemns 17-Year Sentence for Human Rights Lawyers
UN Expert Urges Uzbekistan to Release Jailed Human Rights Lawyer
UN Experts Warn France Is Criminalising Peaceful Farmer Protests
India's Stand on Iran Human Rights Resolution: A Diplomatic Tightrope