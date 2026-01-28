EU Sanctions Without Terror List Shakeup: A Delicate Diplomatic Balance

This week, the European Union is poised to sanction approximately 20 Iranian individuals and entities under its human rights regulations. Nonetheless, Iran's Revolutionary Guards will not be added to its terrorist list, largely due to France's resistance, officials revealed on Tuesday.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to deliberate on Iran's situation during a Brussels meeting on Thursday, where they are anticipated to approve the new sanctions. These will likely involve export limits on items vital for Iran's drones and missile production, aligning with EU policies on Russia.

Despite previous pushes from some EU states to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, concerns about diplomatic repercussions have prevailed. France particularly opposes such a move to maintain dialogues with Iran and safeguard its citizens previously incarcerated in Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)