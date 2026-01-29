Indian Gold and Silver Futures Soar to Record Highs
Indian gold and silver futures prices rose by 6% to reach record highs due to increases in overseas prices and a weakened rupee. Gold futures hit 175,869 rupees per 10 grams, and silver reached 407,456 rupees per kilogram, signaling a strong market response.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic market shift, Indian gold and silver futures soared by 6% to reach unprecedented highs, influenced by a surge in global prices and the depreciation of the rupee. According to market dealers, this substantial rise marks a significant response to the currency's near-record lows.
The morning trading session witnessed gold futures peaking at an all-time high of 175,869 rupees per 10 grams. Similarly, silver futures experienced a six percent increase, hitting 407,456 rupees per kilogram.
This sharp rise reflects both international market dynamics and domestic economic conditions, with experts closely monitoring the ongoing fluctuations in the commodity sector.