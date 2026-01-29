Indian Gold and Silver Futures Soar to Record Highs

In a dramatic market shift, Indian gold and silver futures soared by 6% to reach unprecedented highs, influenced by a surge in global prices and the depreciation of the rupee. According to market dealers, this substantial rise marks a significant response to the currency's near-record lows.

The morning trading session witnessed gold futures peaking at an all-time high of 175,869 rupees per 10 grams. Similarly, silver futures experienced a six percent increase, hitting 407,456 rupees per kilogram.

This sharp rise reflects both international market dynamics and domestic economic conditions, with experts closely monitoring the ongoing fluctuations in the commodity sector.