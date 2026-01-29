Kerala's Budget Boost: A Social Security Surge for 2026-27

In a clear nod toward the forthcoming assembly elections, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has presented an ambitious budget for 2026-27, highlighting a hefty Rs 14,500 crore plan to enhance social security for pensioners and initiate numerous community programs.

The budget further details a Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium increase for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, alongside boosts in the salaries of pre-primary teachers and literacy motivators. To stimulate job growth, Balagopal has also set aside an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the rural employment scheme.

Criticism of the Central government's fiscal policies was a key component of Balagopal's speech, which warned of economic constraints due to reduced tax revenues. Further, the minister pledged to clear DA and DR arrears, reintroduce the House Building Advance, and unveil the Assured Pension Scheme, which offers retirees a more assured financial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)