Kerala's Budget Boost: A Social Security Surge for 2026-27
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented a people-focused budget for 2026-27, offering substantial financial support for social security pensioners, introducing pay revisions for government employees, and announcing initiatives like free degree education. The budget aims to ensure financial security for government employees while continuing Kerala's growth.
- Country:
- India
In a clear nod toward the forthcoming assembly elections, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal has presented an ambitious budget for 2026-27, highlighting a hefty Rs 14,500 crore plan to enhance social security for pensioners and initiate numerous community programs.
The budget further details a Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium increase for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, alongside boosts in the salaries of pre-primary teachers and literacy motivators. To stimulate job growth, Balagopal has also set aside an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the rural employment scheme.
Criticism of the Central government's fiscal policies was a key component of Balagopal's speech, which warned of economic constraints due to reduced tax revenues. Further, the minister pledged to clear DA and DR arrears, reintroduce the House Building Advance, and unveil the Assured Pension Scheme, which offers retirees a more assured financial future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- finance
- budget
- assembly elections
- K N Balagopal
- 2026-27
- social security
- pay revision
- DA
- DR
ALSO READ
Kerala's Budget 2026-27: A Progressive Path for People and Environment
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announces Rs 3,700 crore for CM's Stree Suraksha scheme in Budget 2026-27.
Allocation for rural employment scheme increased by Rs 1,000 crore in Budget 2026-27: Kerala FM.
Kerala Budget: Finance Minister allocates Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions for financial year 2026–27.
Kerala's 2026-27 Budget Prioritizes Social Welfare: A Financial Boost for ASHA and Anganwadi Workers