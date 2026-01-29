Kerala's Budget 2026-27: A Progressive Path for People and Environment

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal unveiled the 2026-27 budget, aiming to support social security and community programs. With a Rs 14,500 crore boost, it includes a 12th Pay Revision Commission and improved pay for health activists, pre-primary teachers, and school staff.

Gender-responsive measures also made the cut, allocating Rs 3 crore for menopause clinics in district hospitals. Additionally, the Chief Minister's Stree Suraksha Scheme, rural employment schemes, and health insurance for various groups received increased support.

A notable highlight is the push toward environmental sustainability. The budget introduces a green transition plan for autorickshaw workers, featuring incentives for electric vehicles and upgraded auto stands, countering the challenges posed by rising fuel costs and central policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)