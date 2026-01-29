Boosting India's Healthcare: Experts Urge Budget Enhancement

Health experts have expressed the urgent need for the government to ramp up expenditure on healthcare and develop infrastructure as part of the Union Budget set to be announced on February 1. Speaking to ANI, industry leaders outlined strategic areas for improvement and funding to address pressing healthcare issues in India.

Himanshu Baid, MD of Poly Medicure and CoA Member EPCMD, highlighted the necessity of elevating health expenditure to 2.5% of GDP, stating that stronger financial commitment is crucial to overcoming the nation's widespread healthcare challenges. Baid also advocated for incentives to boost healthcare infrastructure in tier 3 and 4 cities, pointing out the need for more hospitals in these regions.

Further insights came from Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, who urged for a comprehensive long-term healthcare policy focused on human resources development. He stressed the importance of training and upskilling medical professionals to ensure high-quality care, suggesting targeted initiatives for education outside major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)