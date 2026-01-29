Left Menu

Carlyle Group Strikes Deal to Acquire Lukoil's Foreign Assets Amid Sanctions

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group plans to purchase Lukoil's foreign assets, initially valued at $22 billion, due to U.S. sanctions. The sale, pending U.S. approval, seeks to ensure stability and job preservation. Talks involve various international interests amid intensified negotiations for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:11 IST
Carlyle Group Strikes Deal to Acquire Lukoil's Foreign Assets Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Carlyle Group, a prominent U.S. private equity firm, has agreed to purchase most of Lukoil's foreign assets. Initially valued by analysts at $22 billion, the sale comes as a result of U.S. sanctions against Russia's second-largest oil company.

The decision, announced on Thursday, coincides with ongoing negotiations between Russian, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials aiming to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Carlyle Group has pledged to maintain operational continuity and safeguard jobs while stabilizing the company's asset base.

The sale, which requires sanction approval from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is still under review for valuation. Carlyle, along with other potential buyers, is required to navigate U.S. regulatory scrutiny amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026