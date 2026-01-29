Carlyle Group Strikes Deal to Acquire Lukoil's Foreign Assets Amid Sanctions

The Carlyle Group, a prominent U.S. private equity firm, has agreed to purchase most of Lukoil's foreign assets. Initially valued by analysts at $22 billion, the sale comes as a result of U.S. sanctions against Russia's second-largest oil company.

The decision, announced on Thursday, coincides with ongoing negotiations between Russian, Ukrainian, and U.S. officials aiming to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Carlyle Group has pledged to maintain operational continuity and safeguard jobs while stabilizing the company's asset base.

The sale, which requires sanction approval from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is still under review for valuation. Carlyle, along with other potential buyers, is required to navigate U.S. regulatory scrutiny amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)