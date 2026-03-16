Kenya and Russia Agree to Cease Recruitment for Ukraine Conflict
Kenya announced an agreement with Russia to halt the recruitment of Kenyans in the Ukraine conflict, following concerns over rising enlistment numbers. Kenyan Foreign Minister Mudavadi highlighted the broader positive relations with Russia beyond the military context, seeking to strengthen ties in areas like energy and tourism.
In a diplomatic move, Kenya and Russia have agreed to halt the recruitment of Kenyan citizens for military roles in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The decision comes in response to an uproar from African nations over the increasing number of Africans, including Kenyans, joining the Russian side.
Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, emphasized that the relationship between the two countries should not be overshadowed by military engagements. Instead, Mudavadi highlighted Soviet support during Kenya's independence as a cornerstone of the diplomatic ties.
The cessation of recruitment is seen as a response to pressures from Kenyan families and legislators. While Mudavadi reassures assistance through consular channels for those already enlisted, he underscores Kenya's desire to focus on economic cooperation with Russia in sectors such as energy, tourism, and agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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