Kenya and Russia Reach Agreement on Nationals in Ukraine Conflict
Kenya's Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi announced that Kenya and Russia have agreed to cease the involvement of Kenyan nationals in the Ukraine conflict. This decision follows talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, where it was revealed that over 1,000 Kenyans had previously signed contracts to fight alongside Russia.
- Country:
- Russia
Kenya's Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi declared on Monday that an agreement has been struck with Moscow to halt the participation of Kenyan nationals in the Ukraine conflict. This announcement followed extensive discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
Lavrov noted that Kenyan citizens had voluntarily joined through contracts to fight alongside the Russian army. According to a Kenyan intelligence report presented to lawmakers earlier this year, over 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to join the conflict on Russia's side.
This figure starkly contrasts with initial estimates, being five times larger than what authorities initially projected. The revelation underscores a significant discrepancy in understanding the extent of foreign involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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