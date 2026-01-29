Left Menu

Revolutionizing Energy: The SHANTI Act's Transformative Role

The SHANTI Act propels nuclear energy to the forefront of India's clean energy strategy, addressing concerns of intermittency and energy security. By enabling private sector participation, the act aims to boost nuclear capacity and aligns with the nation's goal of 100 GW of renewable energy by 2047.

The SHANTI Act, a significant government initiative, marks a pivotal advancement in India's nuclear energy landscape. According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, this legislative move aims to mitigate the challenges of energy intermittency and bolster energy security.

India's nuclear capacity currently stands at over 8.7 gigawatts, with ambitions to expand its renewable energy capacity to 100 GW by 2047. Nuclear energy, touted as one of the cleanest energy forms, provides a dependable power source that addresses intermittency issues inherent in other renewables like solar and wind.

The Act further modifies existing nuclear legal frameworks, facilitating private sector involvement in key operations such as plant functionality and power generation. It also establishes a graded liability framework, ensuring comprehensive victim compensation remains intact. This move aligns with the Union Budget's allocation of Rs 20,000 crore towards developing indigenous small modular reactors.

