The Economic Survey for 2025-26, presented in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, synthesizes an eclectic mix of intellectual references to inform the upcoming financial policies. Spanning 739 pages, the document draws on ancient texts like the Rig Veda and Ramayana, alongside modern thought leaders such as Lenin and Tony Blair, to situate its economic discourse.

One significant highlight is the use of Rig Veda's wisdom, underscoring collaboration and shared purpose. The Ramayana's strategic tenets offer lessons in learning and decision-making, imperative in today's global landscape. Moreover, the Bhagavad Gita is invoked to stress action over outcome, a guiding principle for economic resilience and independence.

The survey also scrutinizes governance frameworks, cautioning against reliance on policies like India's RTI through Tony Blair's experiences. Journalist Mark Tully's insights further enhance the narrative towards a 'Citizen's Raj', reflecting on the rapid economic transformations with Lenin's perspective on global changes.

