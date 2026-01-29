Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Controversial UGC Regulation on Caste-Based Discrimination

The Supreme Court has paused the UGC's new regulation focusing on caste-based discrimination after pleas argued it excluded certain groups from protection. The regulation required equity committees at institutions to include underrepresented groups. Critics claim it fails to protect those outside SC, ST, and OBC categories, inciting protests.

Updated: 29-01-2026 13:17 IST
The Supreme Court intervened on Thursday by staying a contentious UGC regulation, following multiple pleas that criticized the commission's exclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination. The pleas argued that the regulation unjustly excluded certain groups from institutional protection.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have issued notices to the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) in response to these challenges. The regulation, enacted on January 13, mandated higher education institutions to establish 'equity committees' to address discrimination complaints, extending protection specifically to underrepresented groups.

Despite these intentions, the regulation has been challenged on the basis that it limits the consideration of caste-based discrimination to only SCs, STs, and OBCs, disregarding discrimination faced by those in non-reserved categories. This omission has sparked protests led by students demanding a revision or cancellation of the measure.

