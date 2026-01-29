EU's Kallas, commenting on reports that Trump weighs Iran strikes, says 'region does not need a new war'
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:50 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday said, responding to a question around reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing targeted strikes against Iran, that the region did not need a new war.
"When it comes to attacks, then I think the region does not need a new war," Kallas says.
