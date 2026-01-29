EU's Kallas, commenting on reports that Trump weighs Iran strikes, says 'region does not need a new war'

European Union ‌foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ⁠on Thursday said, responding to a question around ​reports that U.S. President ‍Donald Trump is weighing targeted strikes against ⁠Iran, ‌that ⁠the region did not need ‍a new war.

"When ​it comes to attacks, ⁠then I think the ⁠region does not need a new ⁠war," Kallas says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)