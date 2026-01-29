EU has blacklisted Russia for risk of money laundering, Kallas says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- France
The European Union blacklisted Russia on Thursday for risk of money laundering, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.
"This will slow down and increase the costs of transactions with Russian banks," Kallas told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kallas
- European Union
- â€ŒThe European Union
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russia from using Starlink to guide drones
Diplomatic Dance: Russia's Invitation to Ukraine's Leader
Ukraine Diversifies Gas Supply Amid Russian Conflict
Russia Urges US-Iran Negotiation to Avoid Regional Chaos
Ukraine and SpaceX Tackle Starlink's Role in Russian Drone Warfare