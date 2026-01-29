EU has blacklisted Russia for risk of money laundering, Kallas says

‌The European Union ⁠blacklisted Russia on Thursday for risk ​of money ‍laundering, European Union foreign ⁠policy ‌chief ⁠Kaja Kallas ‍said.

"This will ​slow down and ⁠increase the ⁠costs of transactions with ⁠Russian banks," Kallas ⁠told ‌reporters.

