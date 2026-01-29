Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs RCB

Updated: 29-01-2026 22:49 IST
WPL Scoreboard: UPW vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris b Pandey 75 Smriti Mandhana not out 54 Georgia Voll c Simran Shaikh b Sobhana 16 Richa Ghosh not out 0 Extras: (lb-1, w-1) 2 Total: (For Two Wickets in 13.1 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-108, 2-143 Bowling: Kranti Gaud 2-0-29-0, Shikha Pandey 4-0-36-1, Deepti Sharma 2.1-0-28-0, Sophie Ecclestone 2-0-14-0, Asha Sobhana 2-0-24-1, Chloe Tryon 1-0-15-0.

