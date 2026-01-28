Sophie Devine's Final-Over Brilliance Propels Gujarat Giants to Victory

New Zealand's remarkable all-rounder Sophie Devine played a pivotal role in securing a victory for Gujarat Giants over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2026. On Tuesday night, Devine emerged as the hero by defending nine runs in the final over, clinching a crucial win for her team and enhancing their playoff prospects.

Devine, who is leading the tournament's bowling charts with 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.26, dismissed well-set batters Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana in the tense final over. Her standout performance on the field runs parallel to her personal battle with diabetes, a condition she has managed for over two decades. This chronic health issue has shaped her approach to elite-level cricket, requiring meticulous preparation and awareness.

Discussing her management of diabetes with a demanding sport, Devine shared insights into her routine in a Gujarat Giants press release. Her usual regimen involves constant monitoring of glucose levels and injections, which remain consistent across game days and rest days. On match days, heightened vigilance is necessary to ensure she remains at her peak.

With the support of teammates and staff, Devine emphasizes the crucial role of understanding and empathy within the team environment, enabling her performance at the highest level despite her health condition. Her experience highlights the broader theme of players overcoming personal challenges in professional sports. In the face of these personal trials, Devine continues to inspire both on and off the field.

The match saw Beth Mooney and Anushka Sharma shine with the bat, while Shree Charani delivered a remarkable bowling performance for Gujarat Giants. As the league standings shuffle, Gujarat Giants inch closer to a playoff spot with this victory, while Delhi Capitals face a must-win scenario in their final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)