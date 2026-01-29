Left Menu

The Unspoken Concerns of Fed Independence: Powell's Quiet Revolution

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent press conference highlighted his stance on the central bank's independence, amid tensions with the Trump administration. Powell remained tight-lipped about his future plans, emphasizing the importance of keeping the Fed free from political influence amid market concerns over its autonomy.

29-01-2026
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday stood out for its reserved nature, mirroring the turbulent debates enveloping the institution. The Fed's decision to maintain the current interest rates came as no surprise, yet Powell's evasive responses on key issues stirred curiosity.

As questions on Fed independence arose, Powell maintained a stance of strategic silence to avoid potential market turmoil. This reticence underscores the mounting concerns about the Fed's autonomy, influencing the dollar's decline and altering bond markets.

While Powell reassured support for independent policymaking, his reluctance to disclose future intentions reflects the precarious position of the Fed. President Trump's impending appointment of Powell's successor invites further scrutiny over the central bank's future and its resistance to political influences.

