Left Menu

Controversial Revamp: Kennedy's Autism Panel Appointments Draw Criticism

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has restructured a federal autism panel, sparking controversy by appointing members linked to groups endorsing unproven vaccine-autism claims. Critics warn this move may harm individuals with autism. The newly formed committee will guide national autism policy and research funding strategies, although doubts about its direction persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:37 IST
Controversial Revamp: Kennedy's Autism Panel Appointments Draw Criticism
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday announced a complete overhaul of the federal panel that directs national autism policy. The new panel comprises 21 members, some with ties to groups advocating unproven claims associating vaccines with autism. This move has sparked significant controversy among autism experts.

Critics, including the Autism Science Foundation President Alison Singer, argue the new appointments could negatively impact people with autism. Singer, a former committee member, expressed concerns about the influence of anti-vaccine activism on the panel's decisions. A Health and Human Services Department official affirmed the appointments align with standard procedures.

The panel now includes controversial figures like Dr. Daniel Rossignol and John Gilmore. The committee, established in 2006, is critical in shaping policy and research funding, which totals approximately $2 billion annually. Concerns remain about how these changes might affect the future direction of autism research in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026