Controversial Revamp: Kennedy's Autism Panel Appointments Draw Criticism

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday announced a complete overhaul of the federal panel that directs national autism policy. The new panel comprises 21 members, some with ties to groups advocating unproven claims associating vaccines with autism. This move has sparked significant controversy among autism experts.

Critics, including the Autism Science Foundation President Alison Singer, argue the new appointments could negatively impact people with autism. Singer, a former committee member, expressed concerns about the influence of anti-vaccine activism on the panel's decisions. A Health and Human Services Department official affirmed the appointments align with standard procedures.

The panel now includes controversial figures like Dr. Daniel Rossignol and John Gilmore. The committee, established in 2006, is critical in shaping policy and research funding, which totals approximately $2 billion annually. Concerns remain about how these changes might affect the future direction of autism research in the U.S.

