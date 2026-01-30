Left Menu

Govt imposes import curbs on three pharma ingredients for one year

However, the restriction will not be applicable for import by 100 per cent export oriented units EOUs, units in the SEZ special economic zones and imports under the advance authorisation scheme, subject to the condition that the imported inputs are not sold into the domestic tariff area.

The government has imposed a minimum import price on three components used in production of penicillin-class antibiotics - Penicillin G-potassium, 6-APA, and Amoxicilline Trihydrate, according to a notification. These three ingredients have been kept under the restricted category for one year. ''The import of Penicillin G-potassium...,6-APA...and Amoxicilline Trihydrate..., having CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than Rs 2,216 per kilogram, Rs 3,405 per kilogram, and Rs 2,733 per kilogram respectively, are restricted for a period of one year from the date of publication of this notification,'' Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated January 29. However, the restriction will not be applicable for import by 100 per cent export oriented units (EOUs), units in the SEZ (special economic zones) and imports under the advance authorisation scheme, subject to the condition that the imported inputs are not sold into the domestic tariff area.

