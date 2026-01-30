"That very mindset kept this country backwards for decades": Union Minister Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over "Dead economy" remark

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has strongly criticised the Congress leadership, accusing it of running down the country's achievements, adding that the opposition party's mindset has kept the nation backwards for decades. Commerce and Industry Minister was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'dead economy' remark. On July 31, 2025, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post on X, "THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it."

In an interview with ANI, Goyal responded, "You heard the statements from the EU Commission and the EU Council Presidents. There was considerable enthusiasm among them for improving relations with India. Some people in the country, such as Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, belittle the country and view its achievements negatively. The Congress party's negative mindset will no longer hold the country back. That very mindset kept this country backwards for decades. Now, no sensible person in India will fall for the Congress party's deception." Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticised the Congress party over its handling of free trade agreements (FTAs), particularly with China. Reacting to Jairam Ramesh's tweet on the India-EU FTA, Goyal used a colloquial phrase, "angoor khatte hain" (story of sour grapes), to describe Jairam Ramesh's reaction to the India-EU FTA. He stated that the party had failed to finalise the agreement, despite starting discussions in 2006 and launching them in 2007.

Goyal criticised Ramesh, saying that he is considered "anti-development" and had stalled the country's development journey as Environment Minister. Minister Goyal demanded that the Congress party answer for its actions, asking how they could have put India's interests at risk by considering an FTA with China. He questioned how the party could have considered allowing India to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was effectively an FTA between China and India.

During the 3rd RCEP Leaders Summit, which was held on 4 November 2019 in Bangkok, India stated that the current structure of RCEP did not reflect the RCEP Guiding Principles or address the outstanding issues and concerns of India, in light of which India did not join RCEP. RCEP was intended to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes for its member countries, including India; however, because the current structure did not adequately address the ambitions and concerns of India's stakeholders, India did not join in its current form. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)