Liberty Assure: Elevating Motor Insurance Experience with Enhanced Benefits

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. launches Liberty Assure, an add-on for motor insurance, providing enhanced repair and assistance services. It aims to improve customer experiences with benefits like priority repairs and extra support for electric vehicles, targeting the main challenges faced during claims and breakdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:50 IST
  • India

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. has introduced Liberty Assure, a new add-on to enhance private car insurance services by offering prioritized assistance and faster service.

This add-on aims to address common customer challenges during claims and breakdowns by providing benefits such as priority repair, six-month assurance on workmanship, and cost reductions for claims over INR 15,000.

Liberty Assure extends support to electric vehicles, ensuring assistance in run-out-of-charge situations, and emphasizes customer satisfaction with reliable services and reduced downtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

