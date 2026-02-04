Liberty Assure: Elevating Motor Insurance Experience with Enhanced Benefits

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. has introduced Liberty Assure, a new add-on to enhance private car insurance services by offering prioritized assistance and faster service.

This add-on aims to address common customer challenges during claims and breakdowns by providing benefits such as priority repair, six-month assurance on workmanship, and cost reductions for claims over INR 15,000.

Liberty Assure extends support to electric vehicles, ensuring assistance in run-out-of-charge situations, and emphasizes customer satisfaction with reliable services and reduced downtime.

(With inputs from agencies.)