Empowering Homes: India’s Solar Revolution with PM Surya Ghar
The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has benefited over 28 lakh households, disbursing Rs 16,061.12 crore in assistance. Installed rooftop solar systems aim to produce renewable electricity, reducing CO2 emissions. Further expansion plans include collateral-free loans and simplified regulatory processes to boost solar energy adoption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has brought solar power to over 28 lakh households, according to a recent parliamentary disclosure.
Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik revealed that the scheme, launched in February 2024, involves the installation of 22,65,521 rooftop solar systems, disbursing Rs 16,061.12 crore in assistance by January 2026.
The initiative aims to significantly cut carbon emissions, with future expansions facilitated through collateral-free loans and simplified regulatory pathways, reinforcing India's commitment to renewable energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)