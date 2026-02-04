The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed concerns about India's decision to diversify its oil supplies, noting that the country has historically sourced oil from a variety of nations, including Russia.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal revealed India's strategy to diversify energy sources amidst a backdrop of global changes, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a new U.S.-India trade deal.

A Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, underscored that Russia has never been India's sole supplier, emphasizing that the decision does not signify a significant development.