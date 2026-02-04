Left Menu

India's Energy Shift: A Strategic Move Amid Global Changes

The Kremlin dismisses concerns over India's decision to diversify its oil supply sources, stating that India has historically purchased oil from various nations, including Russia. This comes amid a U.S.-India trade deal announcement, emphasizing India's strategy to ensure energy security due to evolving global conditions.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed concerns about India's decision to diversify its oil supplies, noting that the country has historically sourced oil from a variety of nations, including Russia.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal revealed India's strategy to diversify energy sources amidst a backdrop of global changes, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a new U.S.-India trade deal.

A Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, underscored that Russia has never been India's sole supplier, emphasizing that the decision does not signify a significant development.

