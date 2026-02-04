Left Menu

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Global Changes

The Kremlin acknowledges India's ongoing strategy to diversify its oil supplies, which includes imports from various countries such as Russia. Amid global shifts, India aims to secure its energy needs. This follows discussions of a U.S.-India trade deal and potential changes in oil purchasing patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kremlin downplayed India's recent announcement to diversify its oil supplies, noting the policy wasn't a departure from previous strategies. India has historically sourced oil from multiple countries, Russia being one among them.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a potential trade deal with India earlier this week. Trump's remarks suggested India might reduce its Russian oil imports, though New Delhi has yet to confirm this publicly.

Responding to media queries on India's oil purchase plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia has always been one of several suppliers to India, highlighting that there are no significant changes foreseen in this regard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

