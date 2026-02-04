The Kremlin downplayed India's recent announcement to diversify its oil supplies, noting the policy wasn't a departure from previous strategies. India has historically sourced oil from multiple countries, Russia being one among them.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a potential trade deal with India earlier this week. Trump's remarks suggested India might reduce its Russian oil imports, though New Delhi has yet to confirm this publicly.

Responding to media queries on India's oil purchase plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia has always been one of several suppliers to India, highlighting that there are no significant changes foreseen in this regard.

