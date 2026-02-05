Guardiola Pushes for Guehi's League Cup Final Eligibility
Pep Guardiola urges organizers to allow defender Marc Guehi to play in Manchester City's League Cup final against Arsenal. Guehi, ineligible due to previous play for Crystal Palace, has Guardiola questioning the rule, advocating for its reassessment ahead of the March 22 final.
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's manager, has openly called for a reevaluation of eligibility rules after defender Marc Guehi was deemed ineligible for the upcoming League Cup final against Arsenal. The current regulations prevent Guehi from participating because he played earlier in the tournament for Crystal Palace before transferring to City.
Despite City's comprehensive 5-1 aggregate victory over Newcastle United securing their place at Wembley, Guardiola is challenging the decision, arguing, "Why should he not play? We pay his salary, he is our player." He is advocating for a change in the rules that he perceives as unclear and unfair.
The League Cup final is slated for March 22, and Guardiola is hopeful the Carabao Cup organizers will reconsider and allow Guehi to feature in the critical match against Arsenal. This appeal highlights ongoing discussions surrounding transfer regulations and player eligibility in football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
