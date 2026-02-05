Assam's Extensive Electoral Revision: A New Era of Voter Rolls
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, following the current Special Revision (SR). The process aims for extensive voter list updates, crucial after the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The final roll is expected by February 10.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently addressed the media, highlighting the importance of an upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. He assured that the revision will be more comprehensive after the Assam assembly elections.
The ongoing Special Revision (SR) has seen a 1.35 percent increase in electors, with notable additions and deletions, but the SIR is set to further refine the state's voter lists in light of the 2019 NRC results.
The final decision regarding changes to the voter rolls will be made after the filing and processing of claims and objections, with the anticipated completion of this task by February 10.
