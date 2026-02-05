Gyan Bharatam: Unveiling India's Manuscript Treasures

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified a remarkable 33,858 rare manuscripts from various sources as part of the Union government's ambitious Gyan Bharatam initiative, officials announced on Wednesday.

This project seeks to unearth and preserve India's rich manuscript heritage. Leading a meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo instructed the culture department to engage the public actively for the initiative, emphasizing the cultural responsibility to protect invaluable knowledge.

Director of Archives, K K Sidha, revealed plans for a household survey 'Har Ghar Dastak' to identify and digitise manuscripts. The mission, which aims for the nationwide digitisation of one crore manuscripts, is based on a '4S' strategy: searching, saving, scanning, and sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)