Gyan Bharatam: Unveiling India's Manuscript Treasures

Jammu and Kashmir identifies 33,858 rare manuscripts under the Gyan Bharatam initiative, targeting preservation and digitisation. The community is urged to participate in safeguarding India's manuscript heritage. A nationwide effort aims for the digitisation of one crore manuscripts to create a national repository of knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:57 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has identified a remarkable 33,858 rare manuscripts from various sources as part of the Union government's ambitious Gyan Bharatam initiative, officials announced on Wednesday.

This project seeks to unearth and preserve India's rich manuscript heritage. Leading a meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo instructed the culture department to engage the public actively for the initiative, emphasizing the cultural responsibility to protect invaluable knowledge.

Director of Archives, K K Sidha, revealed plans for a household survey 'Har Ghar Dastak' to identify and digitise manuscripts. The mission, which aims for the nationwide digitisation of one crore manuscripts, is based on a '4S' strategy: searching, saving, scanning, and sharing.

