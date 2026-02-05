Top FT Stories: Brexit, Worker Protections, and Megamergers

The Financial Times presents several high-stakes stories today. The UK is being cautioned against hastily securing a Brexit deal with Brussels, which could result in significant costs for British farmers and food producers.

Worker protections in the UK face delays, with the government opting to soften the 'fire and rehire' practices, aiming to ease the burden on employers, as revealed on Wednesday.

Ahead of a major deadline, Rio Tinto and Glencore are grappling with significant differences that threaten their $260 billion merger talks. Meanwhile, Shell is gearing up to increase CEO Wael Sawan's pay by £4.6 million, through one of the FTSE 100's most lucrative incentive plans.

