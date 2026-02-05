Left Menu

Top FT Stories: Brexit, Worker Protections, and Megamergers

The Financial Times highlights pressing issues: the UK's rushed Brexit deal risking costs for farmers, delayed implementation of worker protections, the looming Glencore-Rio Tinto merger, and Shell CEO Wael Sawan's substantial pay rise plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Times presents several high-stakes stories today. The UK is being cautioned against hastily securing a Brexit deal with Brussels, which could result in significant costs for British farmers and food producers.

Worker protections in the UK face delays, with the government opting to soften the 'fire and rehire' practices, aiming to ease the burden on employers, as revealed on Wednesday.

Ahead of a major deadline, Rio Tinto and Glencore are grappling with significant differences that threaten their $260 billion merger talks. Meanwhile, Shell is gearing up to increase CEO Wael Sawan's pay by £4.6 million, through one of the FTSE 100's most lucrative incentive plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

