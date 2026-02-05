Left Menu

Acquittal in Indore Seizure Case: Powder Found to be Potassium Nitrate, Not MD Drugs

In a significant ruling, Indore's NDPS court acquitted four individuals, including a police constable, in a case involving an alleged MD drugs seizure. Forensic tests revealed the substance was potassium nitrate, leading to the case's dismissal and relief for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:35 IST
Advocate Nitin Parashar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development in Madhya Pradesh, an Indore special NDPS court has acquitted four individuals, one of them a police constable, in an alleged drug seizure case. The court's decision came after forensic analysis determined that the 198 grams of purported MD drugs were, in fact, potassium nitrate.

The court of Special Judge Narsingh Baghel accepted the police's closure report, dismissing the case and granting acquittals. The initial arrest took place after police stopped Shahnawaj Sheikh and Vijay Patidar on suspicion, allegedly finding the substance on them. Later, Raja Babu and Constable Lakhan Gupta were also implicated.

Forensic tests conducted in Bhopal and re-examined in Hyderabad confirmed the substance was not narcotic. DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani highlighted the negative results, leading to the dismissal of the charges against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

