Tusk’s Strategic Ukraine Visit for Post-Conflict Reconstruction

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is visiting Ukraine with Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski. The visit focuses on organizing an international conference aiming at the reconstruction of Ukraine post-war. This initiative highlights the strategic partnership between Poland and Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has kicked off an important visit to Ukraine, according to a statement from his office shared on X this Thursday.

This visit aligns with Tusk's earlier announcement of traveling to Kyiv alongside Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski. Their mission: to lay the groundwork for an international conference dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction once the war concludes.

The planned conference signifies a pivotal moment for Poland-Ukraine relations, underscoring Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine through the ongoing turmoil and its eventual recovery phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

