Tusk’s Strategic Ukraine Visit for Post-Conflict Reconstruction
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is visiting Ukraine with Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski. The visit focuses on organizing an international conference aiming at the reconstruction of Ukraine post-war. This initiative highlights the strategic partnership between Poland and Ukraine during the ongoing conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has kicked off an important visit to Ukraine, according to a statement from his office shared on X this Thursday.
This visit aligns with Tusk's earlier announcement of traveling to Kyiv alongside Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski. Their mission: to lay the groundwork for an international conference dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction once the war concludes.
The planned conference signifies a pivotal moment for Poland-Ukraine relations, underscoring Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine through the ongoing turmoil and its eventual recovery phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Ukraine
- Tusk
- visit
- Domanski
- reconstruction
- conference
- war
- Kiev
- partnership
ALSO READ
Triumph Over Trauma: Woman Walks Again After Successful Bone Reconstruction
Bridging Electoral Synergies: A Historic Conference
Fund Dilemma: Gaza's Reconstruction Stalled Amid Disarmament Disputes
Budgeted capex of Rs 12.2 lakh cr in FY27 is 4.4 pc of GDP, highest-ever: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at post-budget conference.
They are not giving opportunity to SIR ''victims'' to defend themselves, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee at Delhi press conference.