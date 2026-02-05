Tusk’s Strategic Ukraine Visit for Post-Conflict Reconstruction

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has kicked off an important visit to Ukraine, according to a statement from his office shared on X this Thursday.

This visit aligns with Tusk's earlier announcement of traveling to Kyiv alongside Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski. Their mission: to lay the groundwork for an international conference dedicated to Ukraine's reconstruction once the war concludes.

The planned conference signifies a pivotal moment for Poland-Ukraine relations, underscoring Poland's commitment to supporting Ukraine through the ongoing turmoil and its eventual recovery phase.

