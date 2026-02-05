Teenager Dies After Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi, Four Arrested

A teenage victim of a tragic stabbing in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area has passed away, according to police reports on Thursday. The incident occurred late on February 3, prompting swift police action that led to the arrest of four youths from the neighborhood.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) immediately after the stabbing of the 14-year-old. Investigators, led by the local Station House Officer, managed to identify and detain the suspects—all familiar faces from the locale.

The victim was initially treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital before being referred to a higher medical facility where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Further relevant charges have been added to the case as the police continue their investigation.

