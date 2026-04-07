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Investigation Launched into Istanbul Shooting Near Israeli Consulate

Turkey’s justice minister announced an investigation into a shooting incident near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. Authorities have appointed three prosecutors for the case. Meanwhile, it was reported that no Israeli diplomats are currently stationed in Turkey, neither in Istanbul nor in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:44 IST
Investigation Launched into Istanbul Shooting Near Israeli Consulate
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  • Turkey

In a recent development, Turkey's justice minister declared on Tuesday that an investigation will commence concerning a shooting incident in the vicinity of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul.

To ensure thorough examinations, the authorities have allocated three prosecutors to the case.

Interestingly, insider sources revealed that no Israeli diplomats are stationed in Turkey at the moment, neither at the consulate in Istanbul nor at the embassy in Ankara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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