Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Robust Social Security Scheme Implementation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has prioritized enhancing the eligibility assessment, verification, and payment systems within social security schemes. His directive aims to eliminate negligence to seamlessly reach the last beneficiary, reflecting the government's dedication to technology-driven and transparent governance.

At a recent event, Dhami disbursed January 2026 pensions to beneficiaries, underlining the state's commitment to aiding the weaker sections, including the elderly and differently-abled. He highlighted that the Direct Benefit Transfer system not only curbs corruption but ensures direct deposit of aid, boosting public trust in the government.

January 2026 witnessed pensions distributed to 947,345 beneficiaries. The government transferred ₹1.41 billion to beneficiaries, with initiatives like the Old Age Pension Scheme receiving significant attention. This extensive support underscores the inclusive policy geared towards societal welfare, as new beneficiaries were added while non-eligible ones were removed after verification.

Dhami's leadership resulted in the addition of 15,784 beneficiaries, with 1,523 non-eligible names being purged to ensure aid reaches rightful claimants. The digital system has facilitated automatic approvals and consistent monitoring, making the eligibility process more efficient. Such strategies underscore the state's commitment to offering dignified living conditions through social security measures.

Reiterating the government's ethos, Dhami stated, "The state is committed to transparent, timely benefit delivery, securing the dignity of the poor, elderly, women, the differently-abled, and farmers. Pension schemes form the core of dignified living, and our efforts are directed toward this mission." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)