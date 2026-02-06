Rio Tinto and Glencore: The Merger That Wasn't
Rio Tinto has ended merger talks with Glencore, which would have created the world's largest mining company. The discussions, marked by disagreements over shareholder value, represent the third failed attempt at a deal. Glencore's copper ambitions remain, despite this setback.
In a major development in the mining sector, Rio Tinto has officially ended its takeover discussions with Glencore, following months of speculation and negotiation. The merger, initially announced in January, was poised to form the world's largest mining conglomerate with a valuation surpassing $200 billion.
The talks stalled over disagreements about shareholder value, marking the third unsuccessful negotiation between the two companies in recent years. This follows Glencore's previous approaches, the latest being late last year, indicating persistent ambitions to consolidate amidst soaring global demand for metals.
Despite the collapse of these talks, Glencore remains committed to its strategic goals, particularly enhancing its copper production capacity, aligning with the expected worldwide demand surge due to the energy transition and advancements in artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
