Nuclear Brinkmanship: The Future Beyond New START

Former U.S. President Donald Trump rejected a Russian proposal to extend the New START nuclear treaty limits, calling for a new, modernized agreement. With the treaty now expired, this heightens the nuclear risks between the U.S. and Russia, amidst concerns over China's military expansion.

The expiration of the New START treaty marks a turning point in nuclear arms control. Former U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the pact, emphasizing the need for a newly structured, modern agreement.

This development comes as the U.N. Secretary-General and global analysts warn of increased nuclear risks in decades. Former treaty provisions fostered strategic trust between the U.S. and Russia, mitigating risks of miscalculation. Without a new agreement, both nations face pressure to bolster their arsenals, potentially raising tension and instability.

China's growing military capabilities add another layer of complexity, as Beijing refrains from joining talks with Washington and Moscow. As nuclear negotiations remain stagnant, the global community remains watchful, urging diplomatic efforts to avert a destabilizing arms race.

