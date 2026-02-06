Nuclear Brinkmanship: The Future Beyond New START

The expiration of the New START treaty marks a turning point in nuclear arms control. Former U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend the pact, emphasizing the need for a newly structured, modern agreement.

This development comes as the U.N. Secretary-General and global analysts warn of increased nuclear risks in decades. Former treaty provisions fostered strategic trust between the U.S. and Russia, mitigating risks of miscalculation. Without a new agreement, both nations face pressure to bolster their arsenals, potentially raising tension and instability.

China's growing military capabilities add another layer of complexity, as Beijing refrains from joining talks with Washington and Moscow. As nuclear negotiations remain stagnant, the global community remains watchful, urging diplomatic efforts to avert a destabilizing arms race.

