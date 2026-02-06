European Markets Face Steep Decline Amid ECB Decisions and Mixed Corporate Reports

European shares experienced a significant slump, as the European Central Bank decided to keep interest rates steady without providing guidance on future monetary policy directions. Despite maintaining a rate of 2%, mixed corporate earnings dulled investor confidence, especially with notable performances from Shell and BNP Paribas.

The ECB addressed inflation concerns, with its President Christine Lagarde stating that inflation remains stable yet continues to be influenced by a stronger euro. The announcement affected sectors sensitive to rate changes, dragging real estate and construction stocks lower.

Amid this backdrop, financial reports from the banking sector were less than optimistic. While BNP Paribas posted better-than-expected profits, Spain's BBVA suffered due to higher costs. The mining sector also took a hit, with companies like Glencore and Rio Tinto seeing share price declines following a failed takeover discussion.

