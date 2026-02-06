Left Menu

TrumpRx: Revolutionizing Prescription Drug Access in the U.S.

Trump launches TrumpRx.gov, a site providing discounted prescription drugs, partnering with major drugmakers to lower prices in the U.S. Consumers, including non-insured, can access reduced-cost medications through agreements with firms like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, amid ongoing efforts to match international pricing levels.

Updated: 06-02-2026 05:50 IST
In a strategic move to tackle soaring medical costs, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced TrumpRx.gov on Thursday, aiming to offer Americans discounted prescription medicines. This initiative aligns with the Trump administration's broader efforts to reduce drug prices nationwide.

During the launch event at the White House, Trump was joined by notable figures like Dr. Mehmet Oz and Joe Gebbia, emphasizing the site's potential to significantly cut costs for consumers. Significant partnerships with 16 leading global drug manufacturers have materialized, ensuring substantial discounts in exchange for tariff exemptions.

While the initiative targets direct-to-consumer sales, skepticism surrounds its effectiveness for insured patients as savings might not impact insurance deductibles. This development underscores a critical effort in reshaping the American pharmaceutical landscape amid existing disparities in global pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

