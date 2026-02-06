Left Menu

Silver's Unexpected Dive Below $65

Spot silver prices dropped significantly by 8.9% to $64.88 per ounce, marking a considerable decline from the record high of $121.64 reached just last week.

In a surprising downturn, spot silver witnessed a sharp fall on Friday, plummeting 8.9% to reach $64.88 per ounce at 0009 GMT. This represents a significant slip below the $65-an-ounce threshold.

This recent decline follows a remarkable peak last week when spot silver hit an all-time high of $121.64 per ounce. Such volatility in silver prices is raising eyebrows among investors and market analysts.

The fluctuation in silver prices underscores the unpredictable nature of the commodities market, prompting discussions about potential economic implications.

