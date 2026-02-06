Nighttime Assault: Belgorod Under Fire
Ukraine's nighttime shelling inflicted significant damage in Belgorod, Russia, near the border. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced an emergency meeting to address the situation. Artillery fire has hit the city located 40 km from the Ukrainian border, leading to power outages in certain districts.
Nighttime shelling by Ukrainian forces has caused significant damage in Belgorod, a Russian city near the border, as reported by the region's governor early Friday. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shared a poignant video on Telegram, recorded after midnight, highlighting the emergency meeting convened by city officials to craft a response strategy.
"Regrettably, I cannot wish you a good evening, dear friends," Gladkov conveyed in a somber tone, speaking from a dimly lit setting. "The civilian city of Belgorod has faced an attack. We are without military targets, yet the damage is substantial. I have surveyed the affected areas personally," he added.
A report from the Russian Telegram channel Mash, known for its ties with security services, revealed that missiles struck the city situated approximately 40 km from the Ukrainian border, resulting in power cuts in certain districts. Since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Belgorod and neighboring areas have been frequent targets of Ukrainian military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
