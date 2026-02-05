Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Rate Decisions

The U.S. dollar reached a nearly two-week high as market volatility increased, driven by a Bank of England decision that left UK rates unchanged. The dollar index rose, reacting to softer U.S. labor data and ongoing corporate earnings reports. Market fluctuations also affected commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:45 IST
U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Market Volatility and Rate Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar surged to a near two-week high on Thursday as market volatility intensified and the pound fell following a Bank of England decision that maintained UK rates. Investors leaned towards safer assets as financial markets assessed corporate earnings and a series of soft U.S. labor data.

The dollar index, tracking the U.S. currency against six major counterparts, climbed by 0.17% to 97.85, marking its second day of gains and reaching levels not seen since January 23. Commodities like gold and silver experienced sharp selloffs due to speculative activities.

Sterling dropped against both the dollar and euro after the BoE's split decision kept speculation alive for a potential rate cut. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether continued to decline, reflecting broader financial instability and risk-aversion among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026