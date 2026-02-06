Left Menu

Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: Security and Development in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a pivotal three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The primary agenda includes reviewing security measures, particularly in sensitive areas, and evaluating ongoing development projects. The visit underscores the government's dual focus on enhancing regional security while promoting infrastructure and welfare growth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Lok Bhavan in Jammu on February 5, 2026(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit aimed at a comprehensive review of the region's security and development landscape. Shah arrived at Jammu's Lok Bhavan last night, setting the stage for a meticulously planned series of engagements.

The Home Minister's agenda includes high-level meetings with key officials to assess the security situation. Particular attention will be paid to border areas and sensitive districts, with discussions focusing on counter-terror operations and border management. Collaborations between security agencies to maintain peace and stability are high on the agenda.

Simultaneously, Shah will evaluate progress on pivotal development initiatives in Jammu. The Centre's focus on accelerating infrastructure projects, boosting connectivity, and reinforcing grassroots governance is expected to dominate discussions. The visit also includes a significant outreach to families of fallen heroes, bolstering the Centre's commitment to supporting their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

