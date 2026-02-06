Policy rate to remain low for a long period of time, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Policy rate to remain low for a long period of time, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MP Pushes for Lower Interest Rates to Alleviate TNGEDCO's Financial Strain
Banxico Holds Interest Rates Steady Amid Inflation Concerns
Bank of Mexico Maintains Steady Course with Interest Rates
Eurozone's Resilience: Economic Growth Amid Stagnant Interest Rates
BoE's Tight Decision: Inflation's Influence on Interest Rates