Left Menu

Moody's Credit Outlook Downgrade Rattles Indonesia's Economy

Indonesia's stocks and currency plunged after Moody's downgraded the nation's credit outlook, erasing $120 billion from its equity market. Concerns over fiscal health and governance have sparked negative sentiment, despite government assurances of strong economic fundamentals and growth prospects. The downgrade hints at anticipated policy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:39 IST
Moody's Credit Outlook Downgrade Rattles Indonesia's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's financial markets took a hit on Friday as Moody's downgraded the country's credit rating outlook. This move triggered a loss of about $120 billion from the equity market and highlighted concerns about fiscal policy and governance in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Despite the downturn, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa emphasized the strength of Indonesia's economic fundamentals, assuring that fiscal health remains intact. The downgrade, however, indicates potential challenges ahead in policy coordination and governance.

International investors have been skeptical, particularly about the independence of the central bank and Prabowo Subianto's growth strategies. Analysts warn that continued instability could lead to further downgrades from other rating agencies if not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026