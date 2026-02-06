Supreme Court Declines Jan Suraaj's Plea on Bihar Election

The Supreme Court has declined to consider a petition from the Jan Suraaj party, led by Prashant Kishor, to annul the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results due to allegedly illegal distribution of Rs. 15,600 crores to voters. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, suggested the petitioners seek relief through the High Court.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Kant stated, "We can't issue a notice like this. There is a procedure. It's merely a composite election petition. If you lost the elections, it doesn't justify seeking to overturn the entire result." He questioned the motive of the politically involved party and emphasized the need for public interest representation.

Jan Suraaj's petition accused the Bihar government, under Nitish Kumar, of manipulating the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana" by adding recipients and releasing Rs. 10,000 Direct Benefit Transfers post-election date. The party alleges misuse of Bihar's contingency fund, violating constitutional norms without legislative approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)