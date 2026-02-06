India vs. England: U-19 World Cup Final Showdown

In a high-stakes encounter, India's U-19 cricket team, under the captaincy of Ayush Mhatre, opted to bat first against England in the thrilling ICC U-19 World Cup final held on Friday.

The Indian side fielded an unchanged lineup, showcasing confidence in their previous performances. On the other hand, the English team made a crucial adjustment by bringing in Alex Green in place of Alex French, indicating a tactical decision aimed at strengthening their squad.

The match is set to be a compelling contest as both teams, featuring promising young talent, aim for glory on the global stage. Fans on both sides are eagerly anticipating significant contributions from key players as the battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)