ISRO's Bold Space Frontier: Future Plans Under PM Modi's Leadership

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced ambitious plans for India's space exploration, focusing on the Gaganyaan program by 2027 and crewed Chandrayaan missions by 2028. Highlighting PM Modi's visionary leadership, Narayanan emphasized ongoing efforts towards reusable launch technology and India's commitment to expanding its space economy significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:24 IST
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a bold announcement, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan laid out the Indian Space Research Organisation's roadmap for the future, including milestones such as the Gaganyaan program set for 2027 and two crewed Chandrayaan missions by 2028.

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are intensified with three uncrewed missions integral to the Gaganyaan program. 'With PM Modi's visionary leadership, these projects are progressing,' asserted Narayanan, who confirmed that Chandrayaan projects are on track pending smooth operations.

Addressing competition concerns, Narayanan clarified ISRO's focus on national progress rather than rivals like SpaceX, emphasizing India's aim to enhance its space economy from 2% to 8%. The emphasis remains on developing cost-effective reusable launch technologies and serving the nation's broader needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

